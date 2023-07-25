Mumbai News: Mumbai University Releases New Exam Schedule After Heavy Rains Forced Postponement

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: The state-affiliated Mumbai University has issued a new, revised exam scheduled for some exams after the initial schedule was rescinded following heavy rains across India's financial capital.

The semester exams, which saw postponements, were third-year Bachelor of Arts (TYBA) semester 5 and some of the other exams.

The third-year BA semester 5 papers (except 3A00135 and 3A0014), which were set to be conducted on July 20, has now been rescheduled to July 26.

While third year BA semester 5 papers (except 3A00135 and 3A00145) which were expected to be conducted on July 26 have been rescheduled to July 28. The rest of the papers have been postponed to July 31 from July 20. The venue and time for the exams remain unchanged.

It has been a busy week for the institute as it released its results for Third-year Bachelors in Commerce (Bcom) and also the postgraduate admissions schedule.

More than 51% of the students passed the TyBcom fifth semester exam, which was registered to be by around 36,105 students.

Of these students, only 16,782 qualified for the exam, registering a success rate of 51.36%. The students' performance was even worse in the regular Sem V test, with only a third of them, 34.25%, passing the exam, as reported by The Free Press Journal.

A senior MU official, on condition of anonymity, had told The FPJ that students are struggling to write papers, as MU has gone back to the subjective question pattern of exams

Mumbai University's board of exams and evaluation has so far declared results for 121 exams just in the 2022-23 academic year.