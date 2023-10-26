Mumbai News: MU Voter Registration Process To Be Redone

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: After the RS Mali committee recommended scrapping of voters list for Mumbai University (MU) senate elections, the entire procedure of voter registration needs to be done again, the BJP and the Shiv Sena put the onus for the discrepancies on Shiv Sena (UBT). While Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar demanded that a criminal case be filed against Shiv Sena (UBT) for tampering with the voter list, Manisha Kayande of the Shiv Sena Shinde group demanded that a committee under a judge be appointed to ensure a transparent election process.

“The inquiry committee's report has nailed the misdeeds of the UBT group in the voters list for the MU senate election and has directed to repeat the whole procedure. This whole thing is an organised economic offence and hence a criminal case be filed about it,” Shelar, who is a complainant in the case, said.

MLA Adv Ashish Shelar called it a serious crime

“This is a serious crime which involves transaction of money. Voter registration fees were paid from one number, one bank account and from one ATM without the voters having any idea about it. Also, the money has gone directly to the account of the contractor and not in the account of the university. All the evidence is there about the whole mess,” Shelar said the government needs to investigate the case through the Income Tax angle also.

With the report of the investigation committee, half face of the miscreants is exposed. Now they need to be exposed completely. They have been bringing politics to the University and maligning its name, Shelar added.

Impartial committee should be appointed to ensure transparency

Kayande also lashed out at the Shiv Sena (UBT) and demanded that an impartial committee should be appointed to ensure transparency in the whole process.

She also added that this kind of discrepancies have happened in the Mumbai University senate elections in the past also. Since 2010 candidates of one single organization are getting elected because voter lists have been rigged. We had been raising our voices against all such things and since the whole procedure will start afresh now, we suggest that a body like election commission be created to keep a tab on the senate elections of the Mumbai University so that the process can be transparent, she added.

