Mumbai News: IIT Bombay To Soon Unveil Alumni Centre

IIT Bombay (Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay) will establish an alumni centre. Mohan Kavrie, an IIT Bombay alumnus, will assist with the establishment of the alumni centre. The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Alumni Association (IIITBAA1), the development and relations foundation, and the dean of alumni and corporate relations will all have offices in the alumni centre.

Kavire has proposed creating a centre to aid in the better coordination and operation of the institute's many offices. Kavrie has made contributions to the creation of the Alumni Centre out of genuine love for his alma mater. His assistance will give IITB alumni a special place to meet, work together, and advance the goals of the organisation. In 1971, he earned his civil engineering degree from IIT Bombay.

The Alumni Centre aims to promote connections between the institution, its alumni, and the business community. It will offer a forum for knowledge exchange and chances for mentoring, allowing alumni to interact with one another and the student body. Additionally, the Centre will promote industry and IITB partnerships that promote entrepreneurship, innovation, and research.

For engineering students interested in learning and developing professionally, the IIBAA has been conducting a variety of online and in-person workshops on a range of topics. Engineering alumni from a variety of professions have aided students in developing their talents and fostered an inventive environment for future engineering students. The co-founder and chairman of Infosys Ltd, Nandan Nilekani, gave Rs 315 crore to IIT Bombay earlier this month.