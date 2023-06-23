 Mumbai News: BMC Schools Extend Mission 'Admission Campaign' Amid Lukewarm Response
Mumbai News: BMC Schools Extend Mission 'Admission Campaign' Amid Lukewarm Response

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
article-image
Mission 'Admission Campaign' | Representational image

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ‘Mission admission’ campaign has received a lukewarm response from students this year, with only 42,450 new enrollments in civic-run schools, now called ‘Mumbai Police Schools’. The admission process that started in the month of April to June 21 will proceed until July 31 in hopes to secure more admissions by the end of July.

The ‘Mission Admission’ campaign was launched to attract as many students as possible in these schools. Last year, nearly 1.5 lakh students enrolled in these schools.

In 2017, BMC began renovating its schools and revamping the entire education system by including CBSE, ICSE, and International schools curriculum in its school and setting up digital and virtual classrooms. Since most students in these schools hail from poor families, they are provided with 27 free school items at the beginning of the academic year and free BEST service. It runs classrooms in English, Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Gujarati and hires qualified teachers who are paid good salaries.

article-image

During Covid-19, when private schools were harassing parents for fees, many parents turned towards BMC schools. Currently, around 4.5 lakh students are enrolled with them.
To further make the admission process simple, citizens can now scan the QR code that has been set as the WhatsApp display picture of all teachers, employees, and officers of the education department to enrol their pupils.

They can also go through the web link at http://bit.ly/BMC_MISSITION_ADMISSION_2023-24 or contact the number 77770255575 to secure admission.

article-image

