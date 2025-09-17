 IIM Calcutta Gets Extension Of AACSB Accreditation For Business Degree Programmes
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 06:35 PM IST
IIM Calcutta | File

Kolkata: IIM Calcutta has been granted extension of AACSB accreditation for its business degree programmes, the institute said in a statement on Wednesday.

The premier B school said the extension comes after the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) International Board of Directors approved it.

"With this extension of AACSB accreditation, IIM Calcutta continues its status as one of the top business schools in the world to achieve this recognition, which serves as a global standard for excellence in management education," the statement added.

An extension of AACSB accreditation means the institute has met standards to maintain its accredited status for another cycle IIM Calcutta also holds accreditations from AMBA (Association of MBAs) and EQUIS (European Foundation for Management Development Quality Improvement System) making it an institute with accreditations from the three major global accreditation bodies for management education.

Commenting on it, IIM Calcutta Director Alok Kumar Rai said, "We are proud to share that our business degree programmes have received an extension of AACSB International accreditation. This achievement reflects our continued commitment to excellence in business education, innovation in learning and preparing future-ready leaders." He also thanked the faculty, students, staff, alumni and partners whose dedication made this milestone possible.

AACSB accreditation provides students with globally recognized business degrees, enhanced career opportunities and higher earning potential possible by the commitment of high-quality faculty, cutting-edge curriculum and strong employer connections.

For institutions, it boosts reputation, attracts top students and provides access to a vast global network.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

