NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Allotment Results Out Today; Reporting Begins Tomorrow

MCC NEET Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025 Result | Official Website

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The wait of thousands of medical aspirants ends today as the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is going to announce the Round 2 seat allotment result of NEET UG Counselling 2025 today, September 17, at mcc.nic.in. Aspirants who have registered for Round Two may log in to view the colleges and courses to which they have been allotted.

As soon as the results are declared, the candidates who have got a seat are required to report to their respective colleges between September 18, 2025, and September 25, 2025. After that, the institutes will check the information of the candidates who have joined on September 26 and 27. The candidates have been advised not to postpone reporting since admission formalities might get delayed by 2–3 days in certain colleges and local holidays might affect the schedule.

MCC is performing counselling for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats, 100% seats in Deemed Universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, Central Universities (DU, AMU, BHU), ESIC, and B.Sc. Nursing colleges under central quota. The process also comprises AFMC registration and state institutional quotas in specific Delhi colleges.

Those candidates who are reporting to the allotted colleges will be required to bring the necessary documents, such as NEET admit card, scorecard, Class 10 and Class 12 certificates, government ID proof, passport-size photos, provisional allotment letter, and respective category or PwD certificates. Admission may not be granted in the absence of proper documents.

The Round 2 results are particularly crucial for candidates who could not secure seats in the first round or who opted for upgradation. With medical seats highly competitive and limited, aspirants are urged to act promptly to avoid last-minute hurdles.

MCC NEET Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025 Result: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link Round 2 Seat Allotment on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the NEET Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025 Result and take a printout for future reference.