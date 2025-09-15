UP NEET Counselling 2025: Round 2 Schedule Revised, Merit List Postponed

UP NEET Counselling 2025 | Official Notification

UP NEET Counselling 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Medical Education and Training (UP DMET) on Monday issued the revised schedule for Round 2 of NEET UG 2025 counselling for state quota MBBS and BDS seats in state and private colleges. Aspirants can view the UP NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2 updated schedule on upneet.in or dgme.up.gov.in.

As per the revised schedule, registration and fee payment for UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 counselling remain open from September 10 to 18. The merit list is announced on September 19, and the choice filling will be done from September 19 to 23. The seat allotment result will be released on September 24, whereas allotment letters and admissions can be finalised from September 25 to 27, September 29 to 30, and on October 3.

Earlier, the UP NEET UG merit list was to be issued today, September 15, 2025. Now, it is postponed to September 19, 2025.

Important Dates:

-Registration & Fee Payment: September 10–18

-Merit List Declaration: September 19

-Choice Filling: September 19 to 23

-Seat Allotment Result: September 24

-Allotment Letter & Admission: September 25–27, September 29–30 & October 3

Only those applicants who finish registration, document verification, and pay the security money will be entitled to choice filling.

UP NEET 2025 Round 2 Merit List: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- upneet.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link UP NEET 2025 Round 2 Merit List on the homepage

Step 3: The UP NEET 2025 Round 2 Merit List PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Now, your NEET roll number or application number will appear on the screen

Note: Download the UP NEET 2025 round 2 merit list PDF and take a printout for future reference