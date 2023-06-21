BMC To Run 3 More CBSE Schools From Academic Year 2023-2024

BMC To Run 3 More CBSE Schools | FPJ

Mumbai: The overwhelming response to its non-state board curriculum has encouraged the BMC to add three more Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools in the academic year 2023-2024. Within two days, the civic education department received 363 applications. The online application process will continue till June 26.

The newly constructed school buildings at Anik Village - Jijamata Nagar, Mumbai Public School, Ashish Talav (Wadvali) and M.G.Cross Road No. 1 in Kandivali have received administrative approval start CBSE Board schools.

These upcoming schools will be from nursery to 1st. The online application process started from June 19 and will continue till midnight on June 26. The admission will be made through a lottery.

"During Mission Admission, we observed that more parents are willing to take admission for their children in non-state board schools. More enquiries were for CBSE schools. so we had plans to start 6 CBSE schools in new school buildings. However, at present we have got approval for only 3," said a senior civic official.

The civic authorities have appealed to parents to submit their application by visiting the official website of BMC at https://www.mcgm.gov.in/irj/portal/anonymous/qlSchool

Apart from state-board schools, the civic body also runs 11 CBSE, one Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) and International Baccalaureate (IB) school each. There are 40 seats for every civic-run CBSE school, out of which 10% are filled on the recommendation of the Administrator, while 5% are reserved for civic employees' children and 34 seats are open to the public.