Mumbai News: BMC's Training Drive Prepares Residents In Landslide-Prone Areas For Monsoon Safety

To address the challenge of relocating residents living in vulnerable areas, the BMC has embarked on an innovative life-saving initiative. Instead of moving them, the BMC has initiated a unique drive to train residents residing in landslide-prone regions, ensuring their safety during the monsoon season. Over the course of the past week, the dedicated training team visited 74 vulnerable spots and successfully provided disaster management lessons to 250 residents.

BMC trains residents of landslide-prone areas with help of NDRF

Around 249 landslide prone areas were examined by the Geological Survey of India. The survey found 74 locations under the 'most vulnerable' category. BMC sends notices to the inhabitants of these places and tries to shift them to safer locations. However, it has been observed that many individuals are unwilling to leave their homes and huts behind. So, the civic body decided to train residents as it would help in saving lives and timely evacuation.

The National Disaster Response Team provided the necessary manpower for the training. The trainers along with a team from BMC's disaster management cell visited the vulnerable sites such as Yadav Nagar in Jogeshwari west, Kasai wada in Kurla, Bharat Nagar Chembur and Varsha Nagar at Ghatkopar. The team selects volunteers from the area and shares basic information about how to respond, what precautions should be taken, first-aid, types of injuries and treatment.

A still from training session |

250 people trained in 6 workshops in a week

They are also trained in rescue operations and crowd control. Around six training workshops were conducted last week in which 250 people were trained. The training will continue throughout the monsoon, said the civic officials. The BMC also conducts a 'recce' of the most vulnerable spots to be familiar with that area so that in case of any incident in the monsoon, the rescue team can easily access the spot and start the operation.