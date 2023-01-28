Mumbai: MU annual convocation on February 23; details here

Representational image |

Mumbai: According to a circular released by Mumbai University (MU), the varsity will be conducting the annual convocation on February 23, 2023.

A link to a University Convocation page with information about students who passed their final year degree exams in April/May 2022 can be found at the following websites:

www.mu.ac.in - Examination - Convocation Marathi name for colleges (Login ID and Password will be provided by the universities).

www.mu.ac.in - Examination - Convocation Marathi name for students.

While the date for starting the link is January 30, 2023, the deadline for the same is February 8, 2023.

Students have been urged to check the data, specifically the name in Marathi (Devanagari) and make the necessary changes if needed in another column provided by MU using the Google input tool.

"Students and colleges who cannot retrieve data from the above links or if they have any queries regarding college name, student names, grades, etc., should send mails on the mail id muconvo2022@gmail.com on or before February 10, 2023," said the notice by MU.