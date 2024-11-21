Mumbai: K J Somaiya Institute Of Technology Students Shine At Intel AI Global Impact Festival 2024

Government of India felicitates Team ‘Ishaara’ from K J Somaiya Institute of Technology |

Mumbai: Students from K J Somaiya Institute of Technology (KJSIT) secured the top position in the prestigious "AI for Accessibility" category at the Intel AI Global Impact Festival 2024. The achievement saw the contestants being felicitated by the government of India including Skill Development Minister Jayant Choudhary and Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology last week. This annual competition by Intel, a leading technology company, brings together innovators and technologists from around the globe to present groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) solutions aimed at addressing real-world challenges.

The team, consisting of final-year engineering students Tanisha Kaur, Yatharth Wazir, and Yashkumar Dubey, created ‘Ishaara', an AI-powered platform designed to translate Indian Sign Language (ISL) into text and speech in 12 languages. The project was developed under the mentorship of Dr Dhanashree Toradmalle and guided by Dr Sarita Ambadekar, Head of the Computer Engineering Department at KJSIT. Competing against 111 entries from 25 countries, the team’s innovation stood out for its social impact and technical ingenuity. Each team member was awarded a $1,500 cash prize, an Intel Certificate, and internship opportunities with Intel.

Tanisha Kaur |

Yashkumar Dubey |

Yatharth Wazir |

Dr Toradmalle, mentor to the winning team, described the victory as a culmination of the team’s hard work, creativity, and passion. “Winning the Intel AI Global Impact Festival 2024 and the India AI Impact Festival 2024 Award for our project ‘Ishaara' is the result of the dedication, creativity, and teamwork of an amazing group. It displays our commitment to developing significant solutions and pushing the boundaries of technology. This recognition motivates us to keep advancing the field of artificial intelligence while contributing to a meaningful social cause,” she said.

Dr.Dhanashree Toradmalle - Mentor |

For the students, the journey has been a life-changing experience. “Ishaara has made me taste those flavours of life that I had never expected. Winning on an international level and making India proud was always my dream. Thanks to Intel for making my dream a reality! I am extremely grateful for the hardworking and dedicated team and my parents for always being my support system,” Kaur said.

For her team member Wazir, the achievement was a testament to the collective effort of everyone involved. “Looking back on this incredible journey, I am deeply thankful to my amazing team, mentor, and family, whose unwavering support not only made this achievement possible but also turned it into a truly enjoyable and fulfilling experience. This milestone of representing India on a global platform is a moment that will remain etched in my memory forever,” he said.

Dubey expressed similar sentiments, emphasising the role of perseverance and teamwork. “Winning Intel’s AI Global Impact Festival at the international level and the India AI Impact Festival is not just a victory; it is proof that consistent effort with unwavering focus has turned my dream into reality. This journey taught me that with the right vision and a great team, nothing is out of reach. I also especially thank my mentor, family, and Intel for their unwavering support,” he said.