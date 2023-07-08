Mumbai: Intl Conference Regarding Gender Issues In Physics To Be Held At TIFR

Representational image |

The prestigious Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai will host an international conference on gender issues in physics from July 10 to 14, the first time such an event is taking place in the country.

A release said the 8th International Union of Pure and Applied Physics (IUPAP) International Conference on Women In Physics (ICWIP) will be jointly organised by the Gender in Physics Working Group (GIPWG) of Indian Physics Association (IPA) and TIFR.

The conference will be hosted by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) – TIFR, Mumbai in online mode, a statement said, adding that gender imbalance in Physics is a matter of global concern, and India is no exception.

ICWIP2023 will bring together nearly 500 participants from some 70 countries, including students, teachers, researchers, academicians and scientists of all genders, to deliberate on issues pertaining to gender in physics and to form networks and learn the best practices in each country, it said.

Apart from plenary lectures, poster presentations, and networking sessions, there will be several interactive workshops covering topics like Women’s Leadership in Physics, Physics Education, Teaching Physics Online, Presentation Skills for Career Advancement specially for students and Combating Biases, it said.

The conference is supported by the National Institute for Science Education and Research (NISER), all three national science academies, Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT) and the office of the Principal Scientific Advisor, Government of India.

The online inaugural session will be held on July 10 from 3.15 to 4.15 pm and the conference will be inaugurated by AK Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Union government, the statement informed.

“Leading physicist, eminent women scientists of India and from other countries will be sharing their remarkable stories and also speaking about the initiatives taken by India and countries around the world to support gender equity in science,” it said.

The ICWIP 2023 in India is an opportunity to further India’s commitment to the cause of promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in physics and science in general, it added.



