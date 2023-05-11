Navi Mumbai: Panvel MLA writes to Edu minister Deepak Kesarkar to resolve RTE admission | Sourced Photo

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur has written a letter to Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar to address the difficulties in completing the necessary documents and certificates in the RTE admission process in the state of Maharashtra, especially in Panvel taluka.

MLA Thakur has drawn the attention of Kesarkar to this problem considering the difficulty of the parents in getting the required documents and certificates like income and caste in the RTE admission process.

Closure of govt offices disabled parents from availing necessary documents on time, says MLA

In the letter, he mentioned that since government offices were closed due to strikes and other weekly holidays, the parents of the students could not get these certificates within the prescribed time limit for the online process. Around 300 to 400 students have been facing the problem.

The last date to submit all the documents was March 25, 2023, and the education office of the Group Gram Panchayat refused to entertain after the deadline.

Meanwhile, parents did not apply for admission to other schools and in case they do not get admission at the school chosen under RTE, they will be deprived of education. Therefore, considering the future of RTE-eligible students regarding the completion of documents, MLA Thakur requested the minister to remove the clause of the March 25 deadline.