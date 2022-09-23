Mumbai: IIT Bombay honours its women alumni in first of a kind initiative

IIT Bombay Gen Zero Women Initiative |

Mumbai: IIT Bombay honoured and celebrated the remarkable achievements of 30 of its women alumni with an event named, ‘IIT Bombay Gen Zero Women Initiative.’ The initiative saw the launch of a coffee table book, ‘Her Story- IIT Bombay Gen Zero Women,’ written by Ms. Rashmi Bansal (author of the best-selling book Stay Hungry, Stay Foolish), and a podcast series on September 23, 2022, at the IIT Bombay campus.

Two Padma Shri Awardees, Dr. Rohini Godbole and Dr. Sharada Srinivasan were among the 30 alumni members who were felicitated.

The event was presided over by Ms. Diana Edulji, Padma Shri awardee and the former captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, and Ms. Falguni Nayar, Founder, and CEO, of Nykaa.

‘Her Story- IIT Bombay Gen Zero Women,’ and the podcast series highlight the journeys of IIT Bombay’s alumnae from diverse fields such as research, business, academia, technology, public service, and more. The book and the podcast also depict the challenges the Institute’s alumnae have overcome, the life lessons they have learned, as well as the role their educational and networking experiences at IIT Bombay have played in shaping them into strong and powerful women.

"It is heartening to see the progress we have collectively made towards true equality - at the workplace and everywhere else. I believe women can do anything they set their minds to. Don't let others dictate your path. Trust your gut and take calculated risks. Take the plunge into whatever it is you choose to do, at whatever point of your life," said Falguni Nayar, Nykaa CEO while speaking on the occasion.