Mumbai girl embraces Berlin, gives interesting reasons, tips to study in Germany

Ramsha Mistry |

(FPJ's My Space column gives a platform to Indian and international students abroad to relay their experience, every Saturday, which can prove to be helpful to many other students.)

I originally completed my Bachelor’s in Management Studies at Smt. M. M. K. College of Commerce & Economics in Mumbai before working as a Research Analyst. I then decided to pursue my Master’s at ESMT Berlin.

‘Affordable cost of living and work-life balance’

When I made the decision to move abroad, I was looking for a country with not only a great education but also long-term stay possibilities with regard to visa and job opportunities. The affordable cost of living compared to other countries and the work-life balance in Germany helped me narrow my choice. The central location in Europe just added the cherry on top of a delicious cake!

I chose ESMT Berlin due to the curriculum and Social Impact Project. I was looking for a Master’s that not only had interesting classes but also gave me hands-on experience. After a six-month intensive course, I could apply my skills in the real world with an internship for another six months. On return to campus, I could choose the subjects that interest me most and end with a Social Impact Project to support a non-profit, before writing my thesis. During my course, I also had the opportunity to co-lead two student clubs – Net Impact ESMT Berlin and Meraki Club with the opportunity to organise the TEDx event.

Different cultures, beliefs, and cuisines

Living in Mumbai allowed me to experience different cultures, and living in Berlin added to this. I learned about different cultures and beliefs and tried some amazing cuisines from all around the world in authentic restaurants. I also lived in Munich during the summer and was mesmerised by the breathtaking nature there. Even though I had read about it before moving, witnessing supermarkets closing on Sunday took an adjustment period. It required some planning to ensure a steady supply of essentials on the weekends. It was also surprising to see restaurants and ice cream parlours close by 10 pm – especially coming from a city that never sleeps!

Advice for Indian students looking to study in Germany

Research based on your needs:

Don’t just randomly read through all articles available online. Know what you want first. What is it that you are looking for in Germany? Are you just looking to study or planning for the long term? What type of German city or town would you like to live in?

Talk to someone:

Reach out to someone who has been living in Germany – be it a friend, family member, counsellor, etc. Ask them about the things you are uncertain about, as well as what challenges they faced and what they loved most about the city they are in. Also, make some connections via LinkedIn – talk to someone from the university or job you are applying to and create a network!

Learn the basics of the language:

It is true that in major German cities, such as Berlin, you can live without knowing German. But do you want to move to a new country and not even know how to say “thank you” or “sorry” in their language?

Understand the document requirements:

Other than getting your visa sorted, there are a lot of formalities you need to complete once you land in Germany. You need to register your apartment, open a bank account, get your tax identity, start your insurance, etc. Know about these requirements in advance so that you can make the necessary bookings and give yourself some time to complete them.

Remember, things may not always go as planned, so give yourself some buffer time, take a deep breath, and relax – because in the end, it will all be worth it!

The author is a Masters in Management student at ESMT Berlin in Germany