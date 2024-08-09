Mumbai: Ceiling Fan Collapses In Middle Of A Class At Ruia College; 1 Student Injured | X

Mumbai: A ceiling fan toppled at Ram Narayan Ruia College in Matunga during an MA Philosophy lesson on August 7 , injuring a student's hand.

Principal Anushree Lokur told Hindustan Times that the college regularly inspects classroom infrastructure. She said, "we are currently undertaking some repair work as well. Following this incident, we have decided to replace all the old fans to ensure safety."

According to the student's father, the fan narrowly missed his daughter. He further told HT that the lecture continued in the classroom even after the incident.

Following the incident, prominent Shiv Sena (UBT) members, including Shashikant Zhore, Rajan Kolmbekar, Pradeep Sawant, and Vibhagpramukh Mahesh Sawant, visited the campus and demanded a comprehensive examination of its infrastructure. Yuva Sena (UBT) also sought assurance in a letter to the principal that similar incidents would not happen again.

Similar Incident

A similar incident took place in Delhi University's Hansraj College in June 2023 wherein a few students were injured after a ceiling fan fell over them during a class.

The incident happened during a BCom (Hons) session. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is linked with the RSS, then protested the administration's "negligence" on the college grounds.