 Mumbai: Ceiling Fan Collapses In Middle Of A Class At Ruia College; 1 Student Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai: Ceiling Fan Collapses In Middle Of A Class At Ruia College; 1 Student Injured

Mumbai: Ceiling Fan Collapses In Middle Of A Class At Ruia College; 1 Student Injured

Following the incident, prominent Shiv Sena (UBT) members, including Shashikant Zhore, Rajan Kolmbekar, Pradeep Sawant, and Vibhagpramukh Mahesh Sawant, visited the campus and demanded a comprehensive examination of its infrastructure.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Ceiling Fan Collapses In Middle Of A Class At Ruia College; 1 Student Injured | X

Mumbai: A ceiling fan toppled at Ram Narayan Ruia College in Matunga during an MA Philosophy lesson on August 7 , injuring a student's hand.

Principal Anushree Lokur told Hindustan Times that the college regularly inspects classroom infrastructure. She said, "we are currently undertaking some repair work as well. Following this incident, we have decided to replace all the old fans to ensure safety."

FPJ Shorts
'Classless & Clueless': Pakistanis Slam PM Shehbaz Sharif For Posting Old Photo On X Of Presenting Arshad Nadeem With PKR 1M Cheque
'Classless & Clueless': Pakistanis Slam PM Shehbaz Sharif For Posting Old Photo On X Of Presenting Arshad Nadeem With PKR 1M Cheque
Maruti Alto K10 Recall Over Steering Gearbox Fault: 2,555 Units Impacted
Maruti Alto K10 Recall Over Steering Gearbox Fault: 2,555 Units Impacted
Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Bombay HC Dismisses Petition By Arrested Ego Media Director Bhavesh Bhinde
Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Bombay HC Dismisses Petition By Arrested Ego Media Director Bhavesh Bhinde
120-Minute-Long Mega Musical On Lord Krishna At NMACC: Check Date, Artist List, Booking Link & All You Need For This Divine Theatrical Experience
120-Minute-Long Mega Musical On Lord Krishna At NMACC: Check Date, Artist List, Booking Link & All You Need For This Divine Theatrical Experience

According to the student's father, the fan narrowly missed his daughter. He further told HT that the lecture continued in the classroom even after the incident.

Following the incident, prominent Shiv Sena (UBT) members, including Shashikant Zhore, Rajan Kolmbekar, Pradeep Sawant, and Vibhagpramukh Mahesh Sawant, visited the campus and demanded a comprehensive examination of its infrastructure. Yuva Sena (UBT) also sought assurance in a letter to the principal that similar incidents would not happen again.

Read Also
Mumbai: Splitsvilla 11 Fame Shruti Sinha Walks Out After Ruia College Authorities Ask Her To 'Cover...
article-image

Similar Incident

A similar incident took place in Delhi University's Hansraj College in June 2023 wherein a few students were injured after a ceiling fan fell over them during a class.

The incident happened during a BCom (Hons) session. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is linked with the RSS, then protested the administration's "negligence" on the college grounds.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Ceiling Fan Collapses In Middle Of A Class At Ruia College; 1 Student Injured

Mumbai: Ceiling Fan Collapses In Middle Of A Class At Ruia College; 1 Student Injured

UK Riots: ‘Chaos, Fear’ Grip Indian Students As Violent Anti-Immigrant Protests Snowball

UK Riots: ‘Chaos, Fear’ Grip Indian Students As Violent Anti-Immigrant Protests Snowball

Supreme Court To Hear NEET PG 2024 Postponement Plea Over Delayed Exam City Allotment Today

Supreme Court To Hear NEET PG 2024 Postponement Plea Over Delayed Exam City Allotment Today

100 Students Fall Ill After 'Dead Lizard' Found In Midday Meal At Odisha School

100 Students Fall Ill After 'Dead Lizard' Found In Midday Meal At Odisha School

MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List OUT; CAP Round 1 Starting Today

MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List OUT; CAP Round 1 Starting Today