Mumbai: Attention NTPC and RRC candidates, now you can meet RRB chairman

If any candidate of the ongoing railway recruitment process can directly meet chairmen of Railway Recruitment Board of respective regions. There are 21 RRBs in the country. Meanwhile, the Railway Recruitment Board, Mumbai has taken a positive step towards redressal of grievances of NTPC and RRC candidates.

The candidates can meet the Chairman RRB/Mumbai with their grievances or complaints if any on January 28th, 31st and February 1st 2022 between 10.30 am to 12.30 noon at railway recruitment board office located at Mumbai Central" said an officer of the railway adding that the candidates can also register their complaints on 9004499043 or email their complaints at asrrbmumbai@gmail.com duly giving their Name, Mobile number and roll number of NTPC exam.





Candidates are given three weeks time up to February 16th 2022 to submit their concerns.





Amid the protest of a few candidates about the ongoing recruitment process, a high power committee has been constituted by the Ministry of Railways to look into the following issues raised by the candidates of the NTPC and RRC examination.





The committee after examining concerns will submit their recommendations by 04th March 2022.





"The recruitment process has got delayed due to COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020 and various restrictions imposed on that account by various states," said senior officials adding that RRBs have notified 2,83,747 vacancies since 2018 and have given appointments to more than 1.32 lakh candidates. Recruitment of remaining vacancies is under process. RRRs have conducted CBTs for about 4 crore candidates in the last three and half years despite COVID 19 pandemic.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 06:00 AM IST