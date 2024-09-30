Video: Multiple Schools In Madurai Receive Bomb Threats Via Emails, Students Evacuated

Police suspect the threats to be hoaxes. | @rajanjourno

Several schools in Madurai received bomb threat emails today morning. This caused panic on the campus, leading the managements to send the studenst back to their homes early.

Schools confirmed to have received the threats include Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jeevana School, and Velammal Vidyalaya. Bomb disposal squads have been dispatched to the locations, and an investigation is currently underway.

Despite thorough searches conducted by the bomb squads, police officials reported that no suspicious items were found. They suspect the threats to be hoaxes.

Watch visuals of school:

#WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu: Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jeevana School, and Velammal Vidyalaya in Madurai received bomb threats through e-mails. Police and Bomb Disposal Squads reached the spot. Further details awaited.



(Visuals from Jeevana School, Madurai) pic.twitter.com/jgjmdhv7nn — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2024

A video from outside Kendriya Vidyalaya showed a large number of students leaving the school, with some being picked up by their parents while others rode home on bicycles and scooters. Police were present to manage the crowd and ensure the safety of the children.

Students of #kendriyavidyala - Narimedu campus were sent home after the school received an anonymous bomb threat through mail. However, no bombs were found during the search

📸 @ashokfoto@THChennai #Madurai pic.twitter.com/Y0keB4BSQh — Raja (@rajanjourno) September 30, 2024

This incident follows a similar bomb scare in July, when several private schools in Chennai received threatening emails claiming explosives were planted on their campuses. That situation also caused panic among parents, who rushed to retrieve their children.