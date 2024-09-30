 Video: Multiple Schools In Madurai Receive Bomb Threats Via Emails, Students Evacuated
Schools confirmed to have received the threats include Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jeevana School, and Velammal Vidyalaya.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
Police suspect the threats to be hoaxes. | @rajanjourno

Several schools in Madurai received bomb threat emails today morning. This caused panic on the campus, leading the managements to send the studenst back to their homes early.

Schools confirmed to have received the threats include Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jeevana School, and Velammal Vidyalaya. Bomb disposal squads have been dispatched to the locations, and an investigation is currently underway.

Despite thorough searches conducted by the bomb squads, police officials reported that no suspicious items were found. They suspect the threats to be hoaxes.

Watch visuals of school:

A video from outside Kendriya Vidyalaya showed a large number of students leaving the school, with some being picked up by their parents while others rode home on bicycles and scooters. Police were present to manage the crowd and ensure the safety of the children.

This incident follows a similar bomb scare in July, when several private schools in Chennai received threatening emails claiming explosives were planted on their campuses. That situation also caused panic among parents, who rushed to retrieve their children.

