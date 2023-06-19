MU admission 2023: St Andrew's College Releases First Merit List; Check Here For Details

Mumbai: The colleges affiliated to Mumbai University have released the first merit list for admissions to the various undergraduate (UG) couses today, 19 June 2023. Candidates who registered themselves for the Mumbai University admission 2023 can check the merit list on the official portal of the colleges they opted for.
In this Process St Andrew's College in Mumbai has also released the first Merit List. Below is the link is to check the merit list for the St. Andrew's College of Arts, Science & Commerce.
Direct link to check merit list for the St. Andrew's College of Arts, Science & Commerce
St. Andrew’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce has released first merit lists for Arts and Commerce courses.
ST. ANDREW'S COLLEGE OF ARTS, SCIENCE & COMMERCE CUT OFF PERCENTAGE FOR FIRST MERIT LIST 2023-24
FYBA
For Minorities: 76.33%,
For Open: 87.00%
FYBCOM
For MINORITY Students: 62.50%
For OPEN STudents:72.40%
FYBMS
For Minorities: 87.00%(COM.), 83.00% (ARTS), 69.00% (SC.)
For Open: 89.67%(COM.) 76.83%(ARTS) 82.20% (SC.)
Check the link here
Cut Off list | ST Andrews
Admission Fee:
F.Y.B.A. & F.Y.B.Com. Rs.7003/- (Seven Thousand and three rupees only).
Payment Online Only (Credit Card/Debit Card/ UPI) (Excluding of Onfees.com Charges)
The college states, "Students who do not pay their fees up to 12.30 p.m. on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 and who do not do the process of physical verification of documents will lose their right for admission and will not be admitted thereafter."
Documents required to be submitted at the time of admission
1) Online College Admission Form (Onfees.com).
2) University of Mumbai MKCL online pre-admission form.
3) i) HSC Maharashtra Board students:
4) Proof of Residence (compulsory - Aadhaar Card) / (incase of another address - Electricity bill etc)
5) Proof of Minority (Baptism / Confirmation Certificate) for Christian Students.
6) Learning Disability/Physically Challenged certificate, etc. if applicable.
7) Sports Certificate (International, National, State Level) (Applicable only for Sports Quota Students who have played for Std. XI and Std. XII)
For more details check here: Merit list notice
