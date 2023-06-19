MU admission 2023: St Andrew's College Releases First Merit List; Check Here For Details

St. Andrew's College of Arts Science and Commerce | St. Andrew's

Mumbai: The colleges affiliated to Mumbai University have released the first merit list for admissions to the various undergraduate (UG) couses today, 19 June 2023. Candidates who registered themselves for the Mumbai University admission 2023 can check the merit list on the official portal of the colleges they opted for.

In this Process St Andrew's College in Mumbai has also released the first Merit List. Below is the link is to check the merit list for the St. Andrew's College of Arts, Science & Commerce.

Direct link to check merit list for the St. Andrew's College of Arts, Science & Commerce

Read Also Mumbai University Has Released The First Merit List For Undergraduate Courses

St. Andrew’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce has released first merit lists for Arts and Commerce courses.

ST. ANDREW'S COLLEGE OF ARTS, SCIENCE & COMMERCE CUT OFF PERCENTAGE FOR FIRST MERIT LIST 2023-24

FYBA

For Minorities: 76.33%,

For Open: 87.00%

FYBCOM

For MINORITY Students: 62.50%

For OPEN STudents:72.40%

FYBMS

For Minorities: 87.00%(COM.), 83.00% (ARTS), 69.00% (SC.)

For Open: 89.67%(COM.) 76.83%(ARTS) 82.20% (SC.)

For Complete list check here

Check the link here

BA admission merit list

BCom admission merit list

Cut-offs

Cut Off list | ST Andrews

Admission Fee:

F.Y.B.A. & F.Y.B.Com. Rs.7003/- (Seven Thousand and three rupees only).

Payment Online Only (Credit Card/Debit Card/ UPI) (Excluding of Onfees.com Charges)

The college states, "Students who do not pay their fees up to 12.30 p.m. on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 and who do not do the process of physical verification of documents will lose their right for admission and will not be admitted thereafter."

Documents required to be submitted at the time of admission

1) Online College Admission Form (Onfees.com).

2) University of Mumbai MKCL online pre-admission form.

3) i) HSC Maharashtra Board students:

4) Proof of Residence (compulsory - Aadhaar Card) / (incase of another address - Electricity bill etc)

5) Proof of Minority (Baptism / Confirmation Certificate) for Christian Students.

6) Learning Disability/Physically Challenged certificate, etc. if applicable.

7) Sports Certificate (International, National, State Level) (Applicable only for Sports Quota Students who have played for Std. XI and Std. XII)

For more details check here: Merit list notice