MSME Recruitment 2024: 93 Vacancies For Young Professionals, Apply Here

Mumbai: The Office of Development Commissioner (MSME), under the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, New Delhi, has opened up a significant opportunity for young professionals by proposing to engage 93 individuals on a contract basis.

The position available is for Young Professionals, with a maximum age limit of 32 years as of January 1, 2024. The remuneration offered is Rs. 60,000 per month (fixed). Successful candidates will be stationed at various locations with MSME offices across India.

The initial engagement period is for two years, extendable up to three years based on performance and organizational needs. Candidates must hold a Master's Degree in any Humanities Subject/Field or BE/B.Tech. in CS or IT or MCA from reputable academic institutions, with a minimum of one year of relevant work experience. Experience in software gathering process, programming, application development, etc., is desirable.

The agreement reserves the right to terminate services if found unsatisfactory or lacking in honesty and integrity, with a notice period of one month from either side.

Interested applicants are required to submit their particulars via email to estt-hqrs@dcmsme.gov.in within 15 days of the publication of this advertisement in newspapers. Physical applications will not be accepted.

The application proforma must include details such as name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth/age, gender, educational qualification, details of experience, and last pay drawn. A resume must be attached as a supporting document.

Instructions for email submission include sending the proforma as the body of the email and attaching all relevant documents/certificates as a single PDF file, not exceeding 10 MB. The resume should be sent as a separate PDF file, not exceeding 2 MB.

For more information and access, click here for : Official Notice