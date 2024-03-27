MSBTE Summer 2024 Exam Timetable Released, Download Now | Representational Pic

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has recently made an important announcement regarding the forthcoming summer 2024 session examinations.

To support students in their exam preparations, MSBTE has published a detailed timetable for exams covering Diploma in Engineering, Pharmacy, and Government Approved Short Term (Non-AICTE) programs. This important information can now be accessed by all students on the official MSBTE website at msbte.org.in.

Steps to download timetable

Step 1: Go to the official MSBTE website i.e. msbte.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the provided link.

Step 3: The timetable will now appear on your screen.

Step 4: Select your institute, code, year/semester, and paper code.

Step 5: Click 'Submit'.

Step 6: Save and download the timetable.

If students want to effectively plan their study schedules, it is crucial for them to have access to the MSBTE exam dates for summer 2024. To assist you with this, here is a detailed guide that will take you through the process step by step.