Mr Upendra Rai Interacts With Students Of journalism And Media At AAFT, Marwah Studios

The students of Journalism and Media at AAFT, Noida availed of the opportunity to interact with Mr Upendra Rai, CMD of Bharat Express. This exciting session discussed various aspects of journalism, media, and shaping the society.

During the dialogue, a student raised a deeper question that focused on the fear of failure and the efforts to rise on the face of it. In response, Mr Rai stressed the need to embrace valor and draw inspiration from great leaders like Subhash Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh. He inspired them with his magical words towards getting free from the shackles of self-doubt and strive towards excellence.

Another student raised questions about the boundaries of fashion and glamour, which are compared and analyzed with a profession like journalism. Mr Rai explained the importance of journalism coupled with fashion. He said, “The job of journalists is to stay updated. He keeps an eye on time and gives information to the world. If the person setting the narrative does not understand how to go about doing normal things, then there is a problem. No book on this is available. Its understanding has to be developed. You have to make your choice.”

Mr Rai focused on personal experiences and real-life examples while laying special emphasis on the importance of adaptability and self-confidence. He said, “All children in the world are unique. Biometrics became successful all over the world because one person's thumb impression and eye retina do not match the thumb impression and eye retina of another person in the world. It cannot be replicated. The flights of thoughts that keep running at the crossroads within us, take us in good directions as well as in bad directions.’ He said that today's youth can realize his or her dreams as an entrepreneur. Only if they are not frightened in any way. He said, “As long as the youth continue to be intimidated, nothing will happen. The day the government systems here will inspire them to rise above the book-mugging, entrepreneurs will be born in every street of India.’’