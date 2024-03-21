MPPSC SET 2024: Registration Begins Today At mppsc.mp.gov.in, Apply Now!

The registration window will remain open from March 21 to April 20 | MPPSC

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released a notification for the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2024. The registration process for the exam will start today, March 21, and candidates can fill out the application form on the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The registration window will remain open from March 21 to April 20. The purpose of the MPPSC SET written examination is to assess the eligibility of candidates for Assistant Professor positions in the state.

Educational Qualification for MPPSC SET 2024:

Candidates from the unreserved category must hold a post-graduation degree with a minimum of 55 percent marks from UGC-recognized institutions. However, 50 percent is required for reserved category candidates. Additionally, applicants awaiting their final year results are eligible to apply for the exam.

Important Dates for MPPSC SET 2024:

- Application begins: March 21

- Deadline for MP SET exam application: April 20

- Correction window opens: March 27 to April 22

- Application Form 1 with late fee: April 21 to April 30

- Application Form 1 correction window: April 22 to May 2

- Application Form 2 with late fee: May 1 to 10 days before the exam

- Application Form 2 correction window: May 2 to 10 days before the exam

Application Process for MPPSC SET 2024:

1. Visit the official MPPSC website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the 'SET Application 2024' link on the homepage.

3. Fill out the application form with necessary academic and personal details.

4. Make the payment of the application fee.

5. Upload required documents in the specified size and format.

6. Submit the form and save a copy of the MPPSC SET 2024 registration form.

Selection Process for MPPSC SET 2024:

Candidates for MPPSC SET 2024 will be selected based on their performance in the written examination. The exam will be conducted offline in pen-and-paper mode, consisting of two question sets. The first set includes 50 questions on Teaching and Research Aptitude, while the second set comprises 100 questions based on the candidate's chosen subject. The total marks for the exam are 300, with a maximum duration of 180 minutes. Unreserved category candidates must score a minimum aggregate of 40 percent, while reserved category candidates must score at least 35 percent to qualify.