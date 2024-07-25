MPPSC Announces State Services Exam (SSE) Mains 2024 Schedule: Read Eligibility & More Details

MPPSC

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the exam schedule for the State Services Exam (SSE) Mains 2024. According to the schedule, the MPPSC SSE Mains 2024 exam will take place from October 21 to 26.

Registration Details

The registration process for MPPSC SSE Mains 2024 will be open from August 6 to September 5, 2024. Candidates who qualify for the MPPSC SSE Prelims 2024 exam can register for the mains exam during this period. The registration link will be available on the official MPPSC website, [mppsc.mp.gov.in] (http://mppsc.mp.gov.in).

Candidates who need to make edits to their submitted application forms can use the MPPSC SSE Mains 2024 correction facility, which will be available from August 9 to September 7.

Admit Card

The MPPSC SSE Mains 2024 admit card will be issued on October 11 and can be downloaded from the official website.

Application Fees

- SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS/PWD categories: Rs 400

- All other categories: Rs 800

Exam Schedule

The MPPSC SSE Mains 2024 exam will be conducted in the following cities: Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Ratlam, Satna, Sagar, Shahdol, and Barwani. The detailed schedule is as follows:

For more details and to stay updated, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official MPPSC website.