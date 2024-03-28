MPMRCL Releases Admit Card For 2024 Recruitment Exam, Check Details Here

Representational Image

Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) has recently announced the release of the MPMRCL Admit Card 2024 for various positions, including Supervisor, Maintainer, Accounts, and HR. This development marks a significant step forward for candidates who have been eagerly anticipating the recruitment process. The MPMRCL Recruitment 2024 exam for these positions is scheduled to be conducted on March 30 & 31, and April 1, 2 & 3, 2024, at multiple examination centers across the region.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the recruitment exam are now able to access their admit cards and complete the necessary preparations for the upcoming examination. To facilitate this process, MPMRCL has made the admit card available for download through its official website at mpmetrorail.com.

The eligible candidates will be able to view and download their admit card, which contains essential details such as examination date, time, venue, and other relevant instructions. It is important for the candidates to note that it is compulsory for all the candidates to have their admit cards in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have an admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how candidates can download their MPMRCL Admit Card 2024:

1. Visit the official website.

2. In the career section, click on the provided link.

3. Key in your login details.

4. Your admit card will now appear on the screen.

5. Save and download for future use.

It is essential for candidates to carry a printed copy of their admit card to the examination center on the scheduled date. Additionally, candidates are advised to follow all the instructions provided on the admit card and adhere to the examination guidelines to ensure a smooth and successful examination experience.

Candidates are further advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates related to the exam.