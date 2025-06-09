MP Ravindra Waikar Urges Inclusion Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s History In CBSE Curriculum

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar | File Photo

Member of Parliament from Mumbai North West constituency, Ravindra Waikar of Shiv Sena (Shinde), has written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan requesting the inclusion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s history in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum.

In his letter, sent on the occasion of the 352nd anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation, Waikar emphasised the need to convey the Maratha ruler’s life, governance, contributions, and legacy to future generations across India. He stated that incorporating his history into the national curriculum would help students better understand India’s rich cultural and historical heritage.

“The coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1674 is a golden moment in Indian history. He was not only the founder of the Maratha Empire but also a skilled administrator, a valiant warrior, and a visionary ruler,” Waikar wrote.

Highlighting Shivaji Maharaj’s commitment to self-rule and public welfare, Waikar noted that his secular style of governance, strategic foresight, and emphasis on autonomy continue to be a source of inspiration. “His life and work will not only educate students about historical events but also instil values of leadership, patriotism, and social unity,” he added.

Waikar acknowledged that the CBSE curriculum already features several significant historical figures and events, calling it “a welcome development”, but stressed that Shivaji Maharaj’s contribution also deserves rightful representation. “Inclusion of his history will allow students across the country to engage more deeply with India’s diverse traditions and proud legacy,” he wrote.

He urged the Union Education Minister to initiate the necessary steps to ensure the inclusion of Shivaji Maharaj’s history in CBSE textbooks from the upcoming academic year. According to Waikar, such a move would serve as a respectful tribute to the memory of one of India’s most revered historical figures.