 MP: Posters of hijab-clad Hindu girl students surface; probe ordered
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has ordered a probe after posters featuring hijab-clad Hindu girl students surfaced in the state's Damoh district, an official said on Wednesday.

IANS
Updated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
Posters were put up by Ganga Jamna Higher Secondary School in Damoh highlighting the meritorious students along with their photographs and marks obtained.

A number of girl students were seen wearing a hijab-like scarf around their heads in those posters, following which a controversy erupted.

Home Minister Mishra has directed the officials to conduct a probe into the matter.

None of the family members of the girl students, however, came forward with any complaint.

Mishra said, considering the seriousness of the matter, he has asked the Superintendent of Police to look into it.

Meanwhile, some Hindu groups demanded de-recognition of the school, and action against the District Education Officer.

