MP Madrasa Board Introduces Urdu Exams for Class 10 and 12 in 2024

The Madhya Pradesh Madrasa Education Board (MPMEB) has introduced a significant change for the upcoming Class 10 and 12 exams in 2024 by conducting them in Urdu. To facilitate student applications, the board has initiated an online application process available on the official website, mponline.gov.in, starting from January 10 until March 25, 2024.

For the Class 10 and 12 exams in 2024, students can register through authorized study centers, and the application forms are accessible at these centers. The application submission window will be open from January 10 to March 25, 2024, providing students an opportunity to make corrections to their application forms during this period.

To ensure a smooth application process, authorized study centers are instructed to complete their renewal process by December 30, 2023, failure of which may hinder their role in facilitating the examination application process.

The Secretary of the Madrasa Board emphasized the need for districts lacking authorized study centers to have well-established madrasas in those areas, preparing proposals for registration following the guidelines available on the Madrasa Board's website, mpmb.org.in.

MP Board released exam schedule for Class 10, 12 for 2024

In addition to this, the Madhya Pradesh Board has released the exam schedule for Class 10 and 12 for 2024. The Class 10 exams are scheduled from February 5 to 28, while the Class 12 exams will take place from February 6 to March 5, 2024. Detailed MP Board date sheets for 2024 are available on the official website, mpbse.nic.in, with exams scheduled between 9 am to 12 noon.