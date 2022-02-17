MP: Class 12 board exams to commence on Thursday

Madhya Pradesh Board exams of secondary education (MPBSE) has started conducting State Board exams for class 12 today.

Following essential Covid-19 protocols during the examination is mandatory. It is neccessary to follow measures like screening, social distancing, and mask-wearing at the exam centre at all times.

"My preparation is good and results will be good too. Covid-19 protocols are being followed. Conducting offline exams is a good decision," said a student from an exam centre in Bhopal.

Nitu Kaushik, a teacher said, "Offline exams are being conducted, which are beneficial for students. All covid-19 protocols are being followed, students are vaccinated and wearing masks. They are maintaining social distancing, too."

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 02:56 PM IST