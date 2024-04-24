MP Board Result 2024: When & How To Check MPBSE 10th, 12th Results

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to announce the MPBSE class 10 and 12 results 2024 today. Once released, the results will be available on the official websites -- mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and mpresults.nic.in.

The MP Board conducted the MPBSE Class 10 exams from February 5 to 28 and Class 12 exams from February 6 to March 20.

How to check the results?

Students can visit the official website and click on the "Examination Results" section on the home page.

Then, they need to select the result link for class 10 or 12 and enter their roll number and roll code in the designated fields.

Once they click on "submit," the scorecard will be visible on the screen.

It is recommended to download and save the scorecard for future reference.

In 2023, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 exams increased to 63.29%, a significant rise from the 2022 figure of 59.54%. Nancy Dubey and Suchita Pandey secured the first position. The 2021 Class 10 exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the results were determined by a combination of half-yearly exams, unit tests, internal assessments, and pre-board exams.

In 2023, the overall pass percentage for Class 12 exams was 55.28%. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 58.75%, while boys achieved a pass percentage of 52.00%. The total number of students who appeared for the Class 12 exams was 729,426, comprising 353,989 girls and 375,437 boys.