 MP: Assistant Teacher Suspended For Hoisting Torn Tricolour At Katni Primary School On Republic Day
An assistant teacher in Katni, Madhya Pradesh, was suspended for hoisting a torn national flag on Republic Day at a primary school. The Education Officer of Bahoriband block reported the incident, labeling it gross negligence and indiscipline. The teacher, Rakesh Srivastava, was suspended immediately under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services rules.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
MP: Assistant Teacher Suspended For Hoisting Torn Tricolour At Katni Primary School On Republic Day | File Pic (Representative Image)

Katni (MP): An assistant teacher at a primary school in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh was suspended for allegedly violating the National Flag Code on Republic Day, an official said on Friday.

A torn Tricolour was hoisted on January 26 at a primary school in Amadi in Bahoriband block, he said.

The action was taken following a report submitted by Rajesh Agrahari, Education Officer of Bahoriband block, the official added.

As per the government order issued in this case, Education Officer Agrahari considered the act of assistant teacher Rakesh Srivastava as gross negligence and indiscipline.

Rakesh Srivastava has been suspended with immediate effect under bylaw 9 of Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1966, it added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

