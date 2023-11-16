Mizoram: Student Demonstration Enters Day 2, Immediate Disbursement Of Scholarship Funds Demanded

Student Protest At Mizoram | Representative image

Hundreds of students in Mizoram staged a demonstration for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, demanding immediate disbursement of scholarship money to over 19,000 students. The protesters, under the aegis of the apex student body Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), have been holding the sit-in in front of the Mizoram Scholarship Board office at Dawrpui Vengthar in the western part of the state capital Aizawl.

They have been demanding immediate disbursement of scholarship money to 19,495 students, who are studying within and outside the state. The MZP, which spearheaded the protest, said that it would intensify the agitation from Thursday by blocking scholarship board officials from entering the office.

MZP president H Lalthianghlima alleged that the disbursement of scholarships has been delayed as officials do not execute their duties. The Mizoram government has already received Rs 17.87 crore fund from the Centre on September 25 for the disbursement of scholarships to students, he claimed. However, officials did not take appropriate steps to disburse the money to students, he alleged.

Leaders of the students' body on Tuesday met state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas and wrote a letter to the Election Commission, seeking immediate disbursement of scholarship funds. The board said that it had to obtain permission from the Election Commission as the model code of conduct has been applied to Mizoram due to the November 7 assembly polls. Counting of votes will take place on December 3. The MZP leaders also met state chief secretary Renu Sharma on Wednesday and informed her of the challenges faced by students, sources said.

(With inputs from PTI)

