Mizoram Governor felicitates farmer's daughter on receiving scholarship to study in AUW

Aizawl: Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati and his wife Dr Jayashree Kambhampati congratulated Hmangaihzuali, a Mizoram smallholder farmer's daughter who just received a scholarship to study at the famous Asian University for Women (AUW) in Bangladesh.

The governor invited the student and her families to the Raj Bhavan and congratulated her on getting the scholarship and wished her luck in her academic path and endeavour.

While interacting with Hmangaihzuali on Wednesday, the governor encouraged her to try her best in the study and bring laurel to the state.



The 18-year-old student from Thingsul village in Aizawl district was recently awarded a $375,000 (Rs 2.8 crore) scholarship by global agrotech company Syngenta Group based in Switzerland for admission to AUW.



She was among five students to receive the scholarship. The other four students were from Bangladesh.



Syngenta said in its statement earlier that the five-year term scholarship will cover tuition, room and board, health coverage, textbooks, and supplies along with the possibility of internship opportunities from Syngenta.



Hmangaihzuali will pursue undergraduate programme in Politics, Philosophy and Economics, and Public Health at the all-women university.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 11:11 AM IST