University of East Anglia, UK announces Sonny Mehta India Scholarship for promising writers

The University of East Anglia (UEA), one of the UK’s top 25 universities, has announced a fully sponsored annual Sonny Mehta India scholarship worth £28,500 for promising Indian writers.

This scholarship has been founded by Gita Mehta in the year 2021, to encourage young writers by providing them with substantial financial help in the form of scholarships. The scholarship is offered in the honour of her late husband Sonny Mehta, Editor-in-Chief of US publishing house Alfred A. Knopf and Chairman of the Knopf Doubleday Group.

The Sonny Mehta India Scholarship is open to creative writing students from India and the Indian sub-continent. It will cover tuition fees and living costs, as well as contribute towards all the moving expenses to the UK for the duration of the course.

This postgraduate scholarship program in the UEA is meant for all those aspirants who are self-funded and can validate genuine financial needs along with outstanding creative writing potential.

Scholarships like these are meant to encourage Indian students to fulfill their dreams of studying at UEA without the financial constraints of supporting a post-graduate level foreign education.

UEA’s Director of Creative Writing, Prof Henry Sutton, said, ‘Our programme is always in quest for raw talent from around the world. Modern-day writing should have no boundaries and prejudices, as it strives to make sense of our world, and for all. Enabling students who might otherwise not have been able to develop their voices and be heard could not be more crucial.”

The deadline for the scholarship is June 3, 2022 and for more details on the application and eligibility, students can visit: https://www.uea.ac.uk/study/fees-and-funding/scholarships-finder/scholarships-a-z/the-sonny-mehta-india-scholarship

UEA offers over £21m worth of scholarships every year with the majority of Indian offer holders receiving some form of award. These include guaranteed scholarships of upto £5000. Early application is encouraged, and you can explore all of our scholarships via their scholarship finder page at https://www.uea.ac.uk/study/fees-and-funding/scholarships-finder/international

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 04:50 PM IST