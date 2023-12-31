Missing Student's Body Found in Vasai East Quarry |

The lifeless body of 16-year-old Aryan Bohat, missing for two days, was discovered in a quarry in Vasai East on 29th December morning, as confirmed by the Waliv police to Hindustan Times.

Aryan, a Class 10 student from Achole village, Nalasopara, left his house on Tuesday afternoon, informing his parents that he was going out with friends. Concern escalated when Aryan did not return home that evening, and his father, Surendra, found his mobile phone switched off.

Failing to locate him with friends, Surendra initiated a local search, involving the community. A missing case was subsequently registered with the Achole police.

Student's body was found in quarry pond

On Friday at 9 am, construction workers in the new Madhuvan area reported a body in the quarry pond to Waliv police. The fire brigade was called in to retrieve the body. During a check of missing cases at nearby police stations, authorities identified the body as matching Aryan Bohat's description.

Although initially classified as an accidental death, suspicions of foul play prompted a deeper investigation. While the case appears to be a drowning incident, the police have sent the body for postmortem to determine whether Bohat may have been murdered. Call data records from Bohat's phone are under examination to identify individuals with him before his demise.

"We are questioning Bohat’s friends to find out who was last seen with him, as he specifically told his parents that he was going out with friends. We aim to determine how he ended up in the Madhuvan quarry from his house," a Waliv police station officer told HT.