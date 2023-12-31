 Missing Student's Body Found in Vasai East Quarry
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMissing Student's Body Found in Vasai East Quarry

Missing Student's Body Found in Vasai East Quarry

The lifeless body of 16-year-old Aryan Bohat, missing for two days, was discovered in a quarry in Vasai East on 29th December morning

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 09:58 AM IST
article-image
Missing Student's Body Found in Vasai East Quarry |

The lifeless body of 16-year-old Aryan Bohat, missing for two days, was discovered in a quarry in Vasai East on 29th December morning, as confirmed by the Waliv police to Hindustan Times.

Aryan, a Class 10 student from Achole village, Nalasopara, left his house on Tuesday afternoon, informing his parents that he was going out with friends. Concern escalated when Aryan did not return home that evening, and his father, Surendra, found his mobile phone switched off.

Failing to locate him with friends, Surendra initiated a local search, involving the community. A missing case was subsequently registered with the Achole police.

Student's body was found in quarry pond

On Friday at 9 am, construction workers in the new Madhuvan area reported a body in the quarry pond to Waliv police. The fire brigade was called in to retrieve the body. During a check of missing cases at nearby police stations, authorities identified the body as matching Aryan Bohat's description.

Although initially classified as an accidental death, suspicions of foul play prompted a deeper investigation. While the case appears to be a drowning incident, the police have sent the body for postmortem to determine whether Bohat may have been murdered. Call data records from Bohat's phone are under examination to identify individuals with him before his demise.

"We are questioning Bohat’s friends to find out who was last seen with him, as he specifically told his parents that he was going out with friends. We aim to determine how he ended up in the Madhuvan quarry from his house," a Waliv police station officer told HT.

Read Also
MP Forest Year Ender: Tiger State Sees Cheetah Deaths, Ex-Forest Minister Enjoying Meat In Reserve
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Teen's Murder Unveiled: Arrest Made in Class 12 Student's Disappearance

Teen's Murder Unveiled: Arrest Made in Class 12 Student's Disappearance

Missing Student's Body Found in Vasai East Quarry

Missing Student's Body Found in Vasai East Quarry

MPSC Announces Maharashtra Civil Service Exam 2024 Dates and Vacancies

MPSC Announces Maharashtra Civil Service Exam 2024 Dates and Vacancies

Tractor Accident Claims Life of School Student, Injures Others

Tractor Accident Claims Life of School Student, Injures Others

Bail Granted to Student Accused of Assaulting Girlfriend at Bandstand

Bail Granted to Student Accused of Assaulting Girlfriend at Bandstand