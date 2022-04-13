Mirae Asset Foundation declares Scholarships for MBA students of NMIMS

Mirae Asset Foundation (MAF), an institution that operates across several areas of educational development in India, announced scholarships for meritorious and needy students on April 8 at India’s leading University – SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS).

To this effect, SVKM’s NMIMS, School of Business Management has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mirae Asset Foundation.

The scholarship will be awarded to first- and second-year MBA students from the NMIMS School of Business Management for the next three academic years starting in 2021-2022. The grant will cover students' part annual fees in the first and second year of the program, and this will be evaluated every year and decided at the beginning of the academic session.

Speaking on occasion, Dr. Prashant Mishra, Dean, NMIMS School of Business Management, said, “We at School of Business Management are pleased to acknowledge, MAF merit-cum-needs based scholarship support for MBA program participants. This generous scholarship from MAF will aid our effort in building an inclusive and diverse student cohort in our program. It will also strengthen our collective resolve in ensuring that no needy student (especially from socially and economically backward groups) is denied the educational opportunity due to lack of financial support”.

Mr. Ritesh Patel, Director, Mirae Asset Foundation, said, “We want to develop and support educational institutions of excellence and we are happy to partner with NMIMS which has been the frontrunner in management education in India. We have been already supporting their Social Entrepreneurship MBA program by providing scholarships to needy students. To further establish strong ties with NMIMS and in line with our objective to support the youth pursuing higher education, we have decided to support the students pursuing MBA programs through these meritorious and need-based scholarships."

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 07:07 PM IST