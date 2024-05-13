CUET UG 2024 Admit Cards Expected To Be Out Soon; Check Important Exam Details Here!

Representative Pic | Imagesbazaar

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for the CUET UG 2024 exam shortly. However, there is no official confirmation from NTA on the same. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 is all set to be conducted on May 15, 16, 17 and 18, 2024.

The above-mentioned exam will be conducted in various languages, including English, Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, and Urdu.

Once released, the candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the NTA's official website. The admit cards will be made available to the students on exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ after their release. The city slip for the CUET UG 2024 exam is also awaited on May 21, 22, and 24, 2024.

Steps To Download The Admit Card

Step 1: Open the official website.

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2024 admit card link.

Step 3: Key in your login details.

Step 4: Click ‘Submit’.

Step 5: The admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check all details on the admit card.

Step 7: Save and download for future use.

Important Details

The CUET UG hall ticket 2024 contains important details for students, such as the name, exam centre address, venue code, exam time, exam date, and more.

The candidates are advised to go through the details on their admit card thoroughly. In case they find any errors in their respective admit cards, they should contact the concerned NTA officials immediately.

It is mandatory for all the candidates to bring their admit card on the exam day to the exam venue. In a recent announcement, the NTA reminded applicants not to treat the exam city notification as their hall pass and stated that admit cards would be sent out shortly.

Candidates must also make sure to take a printout of the admit card and keep it safe. It is mandatory for all candidates to carry a valid admit card to the exam venue.

Candidates are further advised to visit the NTA’s official website for all the latest updates and detailed information related to the CUET UG 2024 exam.