CBSE Class 10 Results 2024: 93.6% Students Clear Board Exam This Year!

On Monday, May 13, 2024, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 on the official cbseresults.nic.in website as well as the UMANG App and DigiLocker mobile apps. It is recommended that candidates who took part in the CBSE 10th Result 2024 check and download the results from the official website.

Pass percentage for the CBSE 10th grade in 2024 is 93.6%. The total number of candidates who appeared for the exam is 2238827. Out of these, 2095467 candidates managed to clear the exam.

Steps To Check Result On Digilocker App

Open the DigiLocker app or go to digilocker.gov.in.

Enter your mobile number to log in or register.

The CBSE class 10 or class 12 result 2024 should be selected.

Complete the necessary fields.

Select "Submit" to see your outcome.

For later use, save and print a hard copy.

Steps To Check Result On Website

Go to the official website.

Click on the class 10 result tab.

Key in your login credentials.

The results will now appear on the screen.

Go through the results thoroughly.

Candidates can check the CBSE class 10 results on various websites, including: cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, and results.gov.in.