 Ministry of Labour And Employment Recruitment 2024 For Young Professionals: Rs 60k salary! Apply Now
Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, June 02, 2024, 07:33 PM IST
The Ministry of Labour and Employment is inviting applications for the position of Young Professionals. There are a total of 09 openings available. Applicants should be under the age of 32 to be eligible for this recruitment.

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs. 60,000. The initial engagement period is 1 year, with the possibility of an extension for an additional year.

Qualifications:

Candidates must possess one of the following degrees:

- Bachelor’s degree in law

- Bachelor’s degree in engineering or technology

- Master’s degree in a relevant field

- Master’s degree in mass communication

- Master’s degree in journalism or public relations

Application Process:

Interested and eligible candidates should submit their duly filled application forms via post and email.

Send to Under Secretary (Admn. I), Ministry of Labour and Employment, Room No. 111 (Cabin), Shram Shakti Bhawan, Rafi Marg, New Delhi- 110001.

Deadline:

Applications must be submitted within 15 days from the date of issue of this notice.

