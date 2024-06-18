 Minister Kesarkar: Germany Needs 4 Lakh Trained Personnel, Great Opportunity For Maharashtra Youth
Kesarkar said, "Germany has specifically requested 10,000 trained youths in the first batch. This is a significant employment opportunity for all of us."

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 06:57 PM IST
Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar | Sanjay Tambe

Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar announced on Monday that Germany requires four lakh trained personnel, presenting a significant employment opportunity for the state's youth. According to PTI reports, Kesarkar revealed that the initial batch would consist of 10,000 trained individuals.

Employment opportunity for Maha's youth

Speaking to reporters, the Minister of School Education shared his recent visit to Germany, which yielded promising news for Maharashtra's youth. "Germany has specifically requested 10,000 trained youths in the first batch. This is a significant employment opportunity for all of us," Kesarkar stated. He further mentioned that there are approximately seven lakh trained youths in Maharashtra, and securing some of these jobs would greatly benefit them and their families.

Kesarkar noted that further details would be disclosed once the state cabinet approves the decision. However, he refrained from sharing more information due to the model code of conduct in place for the June 26 polls for four Maharashtra Legislative Council seats. The results of these elections are expected to be declared on July 1, as reported by PTI.

This development, as reported by PTI, underscores a potential breakthrough for the youth in Maharashtra, offering them a chance to secure employment and improve their economic prospects.

