Military school a better tribute, says AIMIM MP who opposed Maharana Pratap statue

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel has opposed the plans of a statue of Maharana Pratap in Aurangabad city, saying the money should be rather spent on a military school in the Rajput king's name.

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation has decided to erect a statue of Maharana Pratap in the Cannought area here. Jaleel, a local MP and state All India Majalis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen president, said in a letter to district guardian minister Subhash Desai that Maharana Pratap's name is immortal in history due to his valor. But nothing would be gained by erecting his statue by spending Rs 90 lakh, and the actual tribute would be to set up a `sainik school' in his name where the youth from rural areas can avail of military training, he said.

Local Shiv Sena leader and Member of Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, however, criticized Jaleel for his stand. Maharana Pratap is a "pride of Hindutva", he tweeted, while adding that the AIMIM MP "may not get inspiration for good work from statues, but we get that”. Danve also said that Jaleel should get a sainik school built through a Central government scheme and also ensure that the Kendriya Vidyalaya in the district is expanded.

