FPJ-Ed: Association calls on state government to reopen schools in Aurangabad

Maharashtra's Aurangabad school association has urged the state government to reopen schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video message, the president of the Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA) warned that if the state government does not change its guidelines, then the association will open schools on January 17.

Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases, the state government has shut schools for Classes 1 to 8 to prevent the spread of infection among children. Vaccination drives have been undertaken to inoculate students in the age group of 15 to 18 years.

"Schools have remained shut since the last two years, and this has been a great loss to students. The government has cited the Omicron variant as a reason for shutting schools. However, officials have said that students are not at much risk," MESTA president Sanjayrao Tayade Patil said.

"We urge the government to reopen schools. We don't want any conflict. However, if the decision is not revoked, we will open the schools from Monday," he said

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 07:44 PM IST