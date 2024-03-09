Military Nursing Service SSC Exam Results Declared At nta.ac.in: 1,416 Candidates Selected For Interview | Representative image.

The results for the Military Nursing Service – Selection for Short Service Commission (SSC) examination have been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can check their MNS SSC scorecards on the official website nta.ac.in.

Among all the applicants, a total of 1,416 candidates have been selected to move forward to the MNS SSC interview round. The computer-based test (CBT) was conducted on January 14 at multiple exam centers across the country.

A total of 28,220 candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 24,725 candidates actually appeared for it.

The computer-based test (CBT) required a minimum of 50 percent marks as the qualifying criteria. The test consisted of multiple-choice questions that assessed knowledge in nursing, English language, and general intelligence.

Instructions for Accessing the NTA MNS SSC 2024 Scorecard:

Visit the official NTA website at nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the link provided for the NTA MNS SSC 2024 scorecard.

A login window will appear prompting you to enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.

After entering the required details, submit them.

The NTA MNS SSC 2024 scorecard will then be displayed on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.