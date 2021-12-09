Microsoft partners with WhiteHat Jr, offers minecraft game based learning

On December 9, Microsoft India and the online learning platform WhiteHat Jr announced a collaboration to provide students and teachers with access to a personalized learning experience with the popular Minecraft game.

The collaboration focuses on a new take on learning in India with updated technology to unlock new possibilities for learners and empower educators.

"The skills of the future will look very different from the skills that exist today. Platforms like Minecraft are ensuring students have deep, immersive learning experiences that unlock both creativity and critical thinking. Our partnership with WhiteHat Jr is a strong step in making learning engaging and preparing young adults with the skills they need to thrive in a digital economy," Navtez Bal, Executive Director, Public Sector, Microsoft India, said in a statement.

The highly curated Minecraft-based program will provide students an opportunity to master important coding concepts. As part of this collaboration, Microsoft will also help upskill WhiteHat Jr educators through special workshops, delivered by the Minecraft Education Edition Teacher Academy. The course is available in multiple packages for students aged 6-14 years.

Students begin game-based learning with Minecraft. Here they can build their own game hero, game world, and play multiplayer games in Minecraft's rich and evolving environment while learning basic coding concepts such as commands, sequences, variables, and loops, and conditions.

"Students love our classes as they work on live projects and develop new skills with the support of a live teacher. For years, Minecraft has fascinated children across the world. We are very excited to be able to collaborate with Microsoft India and bring such an engaging learning experience to children," Trupti Mukker, CEO, WhiteHat Jr, noted.

Minecraft presents students with different shapes, objects, and basic blocks for imagining and creating the whole world. Students use simplified block chord editing to change everything from the appearance of letters to the physics that govern them. In addition, Minecraft gives students access to a global community of 140 million players and developers.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 01:26 PM IST