MHT CET MBA 2024 Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet Released

Pixabay

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) has released the provisional answer key, response sheet, and question paper for the MBA CET exam today. Candidates who have registered can find the provisional answer key on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

To access their response sheet, question paper, and provisional answer key, candidates who took the MHT CET MBA exam must enter their registered email ID and password.

How to check?

Visit the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the link for ‘Answer Key for MBA/MCA’

Key in your required credentials such as registered email ID and password.

Once you have logged in, check the response sheet and provisional answer key.

Download and save for future reference.

Students are given until April 3 to contest the initial answer key. After the challenge period ends, a team of experts will review the raised challenges and create a final answer key.

The final results will be announced based on this key. The MHT CET MBA 2024 result is anticipated to be published in mid-April. The exam took place on March 9, 10, and 11 in a computer-based format.