MHT CET Counselling 2024: CAP 3 Seat Allotment Result OUT; Check Here | Freepik Image

The MHT CET CAP 3 seat allotment preliminary results have been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. The MHT CET seat allocation result can be downloaded by candidates who enrolled for the counselling process via the official websites, fe2024.mahacet.org or cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET cell has also posted the CAP round 3 cut-offs for all courses in PDF format on the admission portal, in addition to the seat allocation result.



Applicants who have been given a place must confirm it between September 6 and September 9 by paying the tuition and confirming the supporting documentation.



The final candidates to be allocated are those whose slots were held in Round III after being allocated for the first time, receiving an improvement in their seat, or receiving no improvement at all. Such a candidate, according to the established schedule, must report to the designated institute for admission confirmation.

How to download?

To view and download the allotment result, candidates must enter their date of birth and MHT CET application ID on the login portal.

-Open the official Cetcell.Mahacet.org website.

-Next, navigate to the homepage and look for the link labelled "MHT CET 2024 CAP round 3 seat allotment."

-Upon clicking, candidates will be prompted to enter their login credentials in a new window.

-After completing the steps, click submit. The results of your MHT CET 2024 CAP round 3 seat allotment will show up on the screen.

-Carefully review the outcome and make a copy for your records.



For the academic year 2024–2025, individuals wishing to be admitted into 5-year integrated masters of engineering and technology programs and BTech engineering courses must go through the counselling process. In the MHT CET CAP 3 seat allotment results 2024, seats were offered to as many as 1,399 candidates.