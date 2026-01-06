 MHT CET 2026 Registration Begins For M.P.Ed And M.Ed Entrance Exams At cetcell.mahacet.org; Check Details Here
MHT CET 2026 Registration Begins For M.P.Ed And M.Ed Entrance Exams At cetcell.mahacet.org; Check Details Here

MHT CET 2026 registration has begun for M.P.Ed and M.Ed entrance exams. Eligible candidates can apply online through the Maharashtra CET Cell website. The application deadline is January 20, 2026, and the exams are scheduled for March 24 and 25, 2026.

Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 12:05 PM IST
article-image

MHT CET 2026 M.P.Ed. & M.Ed. Registration: The MHT CET 2026 registration procedure has begun, according to the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. Candidates can apply on the official website if they want to take the M.P.Ed. & M.Ed. CET entrance exams. It should be mentioned that registration for additional admission tests will soon begin.

The portal's link for MHT CET 2026 registration and form completion is now active. Candidates must go to the official website and fill out the new registration link in order to apply.

MHT CET 2026: Important dates

MAH-M.P.Ed. CET 2026

Online registration start date: January 5, 2026

Last date to apply: January 20, 2026

CET examination date: March 24, 2026

MAH-M.P.Ed. Field Test (Offline)

Examination date: March 25, 2026

MAH-M.Ed CET 2026

Online registration start date: January 5, 2026

Last date to apply: January 20, 2026

CET examination date: March 25, 2026

MHT CET 2026 M.P.Ed. & M.Ed. Registration: Steps to apply

The official website has a link for candidates to register for the M.P.Ed. and M.Ed. CET. To register and complete the applications, follow the instructions listed below:

Step 1: Go to the Maharashtra CET Cell's official website

Step 2: Select the CET (Examination) portal for the academic year 2026–2027.

Step 3: Select "New Registration."

Step 4: Enter all necessary information

Step 5: Complete the application.

Step 6: Send in the application fee

Step 7: Click "Submit" after saving.

MHT CET 2026 M.P.Ed. & M.Ed. Registration: Required documents

UIDAI (Aadhaar) Card

APAAR (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry)

Certificate of Disability / UDID Card (for PwD candidates)

Details of scribe (for PwD applicants, if applicable)

