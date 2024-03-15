MHT CET 2024 Registration With Late Fee Ends Today at cetcell.mahacet.org

Representative Image | Pixabay

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is set to conclude the registration process for MHT CET 2024 today, March 15, 2024. Prospective candidates aiming to pursue Engineering and Pharmacy courses can seize this final opportunity by visiting the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Here are the key details you need to know:

Late Fee Application:

Eligible candidates can complete their registration by paying a late fee of Rs 500 in addition to the application fee.

The deadline for fee payment is March 16, 2024.

Application Fees:

Open category, OMS, and Jammu and Kashmir migrants - Rs 1,000,

ST/SC, OBC, Persons with Disabilities (PwD), orphans, and transgender - Rs 800

Important Dates for MHT CET 2024:

Registration Deadline (with late fee payment): March 15, 2024

Admit Card Release: First week of April 2024

Pharmacy Exam (PCB): April 16 to April 23, 2024

Engineering Exam (PCM): April 25 to 30, 2024

Declaration of Result: Last week of May 2024

Steps to Apply for MHT CET 2024:

Visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the MHT CET 2024 application form link

Fill in personal and educational details

Upload required documents

Complete payment for application and late fee

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference

MHT CET 2024 Exam Details:

The exam for PCM and PCB courses will be conducted in two shifts.

Morning shift: 9 am to 12 noon

Afternoon shift: 2 pm to 5 pm

The question paper will be in MCQ format with no negative marking for incorrect answers.

For the latest updates and further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Don't miss out on this chance to register for MHT CET 2024 and take a step closer to your academic goals.