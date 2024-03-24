MHT CET 2024 Exam Dates Revised, Check Updated Schedule

Pixabay (representational Pic)

Mumbai: Maharashtra's State Common Entrance Test Cell has changed the dates for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2024. If you're eligible and have registered, you can check the new dates on the official website.

The revised schedule affects exams for Engineering, LLB, Nursing, and other courses. Here are the updated dates:

- MHT CET for PCB Group: April 22-30, 2024

- MHT CET for PCM Group: May 2-16, 2024

- MAH-AAC CET: May 12, 2024

- MAH-BA/BSc, BEd (Four Year Integrated Course)-CET: May 17, 2024

- MAH-LLB 5 years CET: May 17, 2024

- MH Nursing CET: May 18, 2024

- MAH BHMCT CET: May 22, 2024

- MAH-B.BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM-CET: May 27-29, 2024

The dates for MAH-PGP-CET/PGO-CET/MSc (A &SLP)-CET/MSc (P&O)-CET will be announced later.

MHT CET is an entrance test at the state level for admission to engineering and pharmacy programs in various colleges across Maharashtra. It's conducted annually by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. The syllabus includes Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology from classes 11 and 12. Students aiming for BTech courses need to take the Mathematics exam, while those aiming for BPharma need to take the Biology exam.