 MH CET 3-year LLB 2023 application form ends today, check details
The Maharashtra common entrance test Cell will be closing the MH CET 3-year LLB registrations today. Check fee and steps to apply here.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
Through the entrance exam, law aspirants are shortlisted for admissions to around 16,420 seats for the 3-year LLB courses programmes. | Official

Mumbai: The online registration for the MH CET 3-year LLB 2023 will be closing today. Candidates that wish to apply for the law entrance exam on May 2 and 3, 2023 can apply on MH CET law 2023 official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

Candidates applying for the Maharashtra CET law exam under the open, EWS and all-India category will have to pay Rs 800 at the time of application. Meanwhile, OBC and SBC category candidates belonging from the Maharashtra state with a valid caste certificate and non-creamy layer certificate must pay Rs 600 as CET fee 2023.

MH CET 3-year LLB Application Form: How to apply

  • Visit the website of MH CET Law 2023.

  • Click on the link to apply online for MH CET Law application form.

  • Enter details to fill the application.

  • Upload required documents according to specifications.

  • Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Through the entrance exam, law aspirants are shortlisted for admissions to around 16,420 seats for the 3-year LLB courses programmes.

