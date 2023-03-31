MH CET 3-year LLB 2023 application form ends today, check details

Through the entrance exam, law aspirants are shortlisted for admissions to around 16,420 seats for the 3-year LLB courses programmes. | Official

Mumbai: The online registration for the MH CET 3-year LLB 2023 will be closing today. Candidates that wish to apply for the law entrance exam on May 2 and 3, 2023 can apply on MH CET law 2023 official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

Candidates applying for the Maharashtra CET law exam under the open, EWS and all-India category will have to pay Rs 800 at the time of application. Meanwhile, OBC and SBC category candidates belonging from the Maharashtra state with a valid caste certificate and non-creamy layer certificate must pay Rs 600 as CET fee 2023.

MH CET 3-year LLB Application Form: How to apply

Visit the website of MH CET Law 2023.

Click on the link to apply online for MH CET Law application form.

Enter details to fill the application.

Upload required documents according to specifications.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Through the entrance exam, law aspirants are shortlisted for admissions to around 16,420 seats for the 3-year LLB courses programmes.